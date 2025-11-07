Tolerance.ca
Seashells from centuries ago show that seagrass meadows on Florida’s Nature Coast are thriving

By Michal Kowalewski, Thompson Chair of Invertebrate Paleontology, University of Florida
Thomas K. Frazer, Professor of Biological Oceanography, College of Marine Science, University of South Florida
During a day at the beach, it’s common to see people walking up and down the shore collecting seashells.

As a paleontologist and marine ecologist, we look at shells a bit differently than the average beachcomber. Most people dig up shells in the sand and see beautiful color patterns or unusual shapes. But we tend to focus on how old these shells are and what they tell us about the habitat they come…The Conversation


