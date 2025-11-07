Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A psychedelic tour of Earth’s ecosystems – from the desert to Siberia

By Jamie Thompson, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
Every mind-bending molecule in nature has an evolutionary origin; a defence against being eaten, a lure for pollinators, or perhaps a happy biochemical accident. Though they seem extraordinary, life has evolved psychedelic molecules that alter consciousness across almost every ecosystem.

Let’s take a tour of our surprisingly psychedelic planet.

The tropical rainforests hum with chemical diversity. Among the 10,000 tree species living in the Amazon are several which produce dimethyltryptamine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Skips UN Periodic Rights Review
~ Who gets SNAP benefits to buy groceries and what the government pays for the program – in 5 charts
~ AI could worsen inequalities in schools – teachers are key to whether it will
~ Anxiety over school admissions isn’t limited to college – parents of young children are also feeling pressure, some more acutely than others
~ House speaker’s refusal to seat Arizona representative is supported by history and law
~ Overwhelm the public with muzzle-velocity headlines: A strategy rooted in racism and authoritarianism
~ Pennsylvania counties face tough choices on spending $2B opioid settlement funds
~ FDA recall of blood pressure pills due to cancer-causing contaminant may point to higher safety risks in older generic drugs
~ Always watching: How ICE’s plan to monitor social media 24/7 threatens privacy and civic participation
~ Seashells from centuries ago show that seagrass meadows on Florida’s Nature Coast are thriving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter