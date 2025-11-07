Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The silent crisis of Cameroon’s ransom-fueled war

By Cynthia Ebot Takang
A social uprising in Cameroon’s English speaking regions degenerated into a profitable business: Armed groups now sustain this crisis through a brutal system of kidnappings, extorting at least USD 7,884,000 from civilians in 2023 alone.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
