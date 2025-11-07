Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: New Cybercrime Amendments Threaten Online Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor checks her phone during the youth-led protests against proposed tax hikes in Kenya's finance bill 2024/2025. © 2024 Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Nairobi, November 6, 2025) – Kenya’s newly enacted Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendments) Act, 2025, risks criminalizing legitimate online speech and its overbroad provisions should be repealed, Human Rights Watch said today. The amendment was passed by Parliament and assented to by President William Ruto on October 15.The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act was…


© Human Rights Watch -
