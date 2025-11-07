Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Leaders Commit to Supporting Social Development and Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Social Summit in Doha, Qatar, 2025. © 2025 Sylvain Aubry/Human Rights Watch At the second United Nations Social Summit in Qatar this week, dozens of governments adopted the Doha Political Declaration, renewing their commitments to tackle poverty, create decent work, combat discrimination, expand access to social security, and fulfill human rights. Governments should now match their words with action by enabling the necessary resources to realize these commitments, and next week’s second round of negotiations for a UN Framework Convention on International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
