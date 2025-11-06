Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Adopts First Treaty with Indigenous Peoples

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image First Peoples Assembly co-chairs Ngarra Murray, left, and Ruben Berg, center, exchange gifts with Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan during the Ceremonial Opening of Treaty Negotiations on Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung country at Darebin Parklands, Victoria, Australia, November 21, 2024. © 2024 AAPIMAGE via Reuters The Australian state of Victoria on October 30 passed a landmark legislation to establish the nation’s first treaty with First Nations people. The Statewide Treaty Bill sets up a democratically elected body to represent First Nations people in Victoria…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Roman empire built 300,000 kilometres of roads: new study
~ The future of rugby league in Australia, NZ and the Pacific is here – and it’s brown
~ Own goal: why the Nationals’ retreat on net zero would be bad economics
~ Will the US Supreme Court consider a request to overturn same-sex marriage?
~ Trump’s ratings slump as shutdown grinds on; Democrats have big wins in state elections
~ China: Authorities Shut Down Film Festival in New York
~ The government’s dismantling of climate laws breaks years of cross-party agreement
~ Can the world prevent a genocide in Sudan?
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter