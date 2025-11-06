Tolerance.ca
The future of rugby league in Australia, NZ and the Pacific is here – and it’s brown

By Phil Borell, Senior Lecturer (Above the Bar), Aotahi School of Maori and Indigenous Studies, University of Canterbury
Dion Enari, Associate Professor, Ngā Wai a Te Tūī (Maori and Indigenous Research Centre) and School of Healthcare and Social Practice, UNITEC Institute of Technology
As the Pacific Cup finals play out this weekend, the Pasifika influence on rugby league – on and off the field – has big implications for the trans-Tasman game.The Conversation


