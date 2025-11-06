Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the US Supreme Court consider a request to overturn same-sex marriage?

By Justin Ellis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Newcastle
Given the more conservative configuration of the Supreme Court today, the court decision that legalised same-sex marriage cannot be taken for granted.The Conversation


