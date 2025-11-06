Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Authorities Shut Down Film Festival in New York

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A still from Jiangnan Xu's film “Friends from Jiangnan.” © Zhu Rikun Chinese authorities harassed several dozen Chinese film directors and producers, as well as their families in China, causing them to pull films from the inaugural IndieChina Film Festival in New York City, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 6, 2025, the festival’s organizer, Zhu Riku, announced that the film festival, scheduled for November 8-15, had been “suspended.”“The Chinese government reached around the globe to shut down a film festival in New York City,” said Yalkun Uluyol, China…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government’s dismantling of climate laws breaks years of cross-party agreement
~ Can the world prevent a genocide in Sudan?
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
~ Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says
~ Talk of new atomic tests by Trump and Putin should make UK rethink its role as a nuclear silo for the US
~ Why hurricanes rarely kill in Cuba
~ Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to
~ Why women land top jobs in struggling organisations – they may just be better in a crisis
~ How countries can be held responsible for staying within new legal climate target of 1.5°C
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter