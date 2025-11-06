Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says

By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Aston University
The US president, Donald Trump, is threatening military action in Nigeria over what he sees as the persecution of Christians there. He has accused the Nigerian government of not doing enough to prevent radical Islamists from committing “mass slaughter” against Christians in the west African nation.

In a video posted on social media on November 5, Trump said: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
