Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why hurricanes rarely kill in Cuba

By Gustav Cederlöf, Associate Professor of Environmental Social Science, University of Gothenburg
Sophie Blackburn, Lecturer in human geography, University of Reading
Hours before Hurricane Melissa roared towards Cuba’s second-largest city, Santiago de Cuba, the island’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced that 735,000 people had been evacuated – one in every 15 Cubans. The storm had already smashed into Jamaica, the most powerful to ever strike the island, causing landslides, power failures and deaths.

By the time Melissa hit Cuba, it was downgraded from a category 5 to a still incredibly dangerous category 3…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
~ Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says
~ Talk of new atomic tests by Trump and Putin should make UK rethink its role as a nuclear silo for the US
~ Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to
~ Why women land top jobs in struggling organisations – they may just be better in a crisis
~ How countries can be held responsible for staying within new legal climate target of 1.5°C
~ What the review of England’s national curriculum means for disadvantaged schools
~ How to build mental resilience to climate change
~ Even a few thousand steps a day can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter