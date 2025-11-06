Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to

By Eva Nieto McAvoy, Lecturer in Digital Media, King's College London
Jenny Kidd, Lecturer in Media and Cultural Studies, Cardiff University
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to preserve the voices and stories of the dead. From text-based chatbots that mimic loved ones to voice avatars that let you “speak” with the deceased, a growing digital afterlife industry promises to make memory interactive, and, in some cases, eternal.

In our research, recently published in Memory, Mind & Media, we explored what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
