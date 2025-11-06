Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How countries can be held responsible for staying within new legal climate target of 1.5°C

By Amy Cano Prentice, Senior Research Officer, ODI Global
The window of opportunity to limit global warming to 1.5°C is closing. Here’s how countries can be held to account with climate targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
~ Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says
~ Talk of new atomic tests by Trump and Putin should make UK rethink its role as a nuclear silo for the US
~ Why hurricanes rarely kill in Cuba
~ Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to
~ Why women land top jobs in struggling organisations – they may just be better in a crisis
~ What the review of England’s national curriculum means for disadvantaged schools
~ How to build mental resilience to climate change
~ Even a few thousand steps a day can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter