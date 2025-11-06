Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why have relations between civil servants and ministers turned so sour – and can they be repaired?

By Patrick Diamond, Professor of Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
There is increasingly bad blood between ministers and civil servants in the UK government. The trend has been apparent for at least a decade, with the mood between officials and ministers darkening during the Conservative administrations of Theresa May and Boris Johnson, fuelled by conflict over Brexit.

It was anticipated that the arrival of Keir Starmer’s government would mark a renaissance in civil service-ministerial relations. To symbolise a new era, Starmer instructed ministers to write welcome notes to their civil servants.

Yet, so far, there has been little visible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
~ Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says
~ Talk of new atomic tests by Trump and Putin should make UK rethink its role as a nuclear silo for the US
~ Why hurricanes rarely kill in Cuba
~ Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to
~ Why women land top jobs in struggling organisations – they may just be better in a crisis
~ How countries can be held responsible for staying within new legal climate target of 1.5°C
~ What the review of England’s national curriculum means for disadvantaged schools
~ How to build mental resilience to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter