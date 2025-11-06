Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s gone wrong between Nasa and Elon Musk’s SpaceX?

By Kevin Olsen, UKSA Mars Science Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Oxford
Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin have submitted simplified plans to Nasa designed to return US astronauts to the Moon’s surface.

These plans focus on Nasa’s Artemis III mission, which will see the first US astronauts walk on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

SpaceX was awarded the contract to build the lunar landing vehicle for Artemis III in April 2021, using a version of their


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda Continues Targeting Fossil Fuel Activists
~ Canada’s food sovereignty depends on better jobs for farmworkers
~ Nigeria’s violent conflicts are about more than just religion – despite what Trump says
~ Talk of new atomic tests by Trump and Putin should make UK rethink its role as a nuclear silo for the US
~ Why hurricanes rarely kill in Cuba
~ Can you really talk to the dead using AI? We tried out ‘deathbots’ so you don’t have to
~ Why women land top jobs in struggling organisations – they may just be better in a crisis
~ How countries can be held responsible for staying within new legal climate target of 1.5°C
~ What the review of England’s national curriculum means for disadvantaged schools
~ How to build mental resilience to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter