As global climate action threatens to stall, can Australia step up at COP30 in Brazil?
By Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Ten years on from the landmark Paris Agreement, countries have taken big strides in limiting emissions and the clean energy transition is accelerating rapidly. But geopolitical headwinds are growing and the damage bill for climate pollution is rising. Climate action hangs in the balance.
Next week, these issues will come to a head as negotiators gather in Brazil for COP30, the 30th annual global climate talks. This year’s talks could be pivotal, as all countries were due to set more ambitious targets to cut emissions. Will the world double down on the clean energy transition – or will…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 6, 2025