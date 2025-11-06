As retail workers brace for the silly season, this 20c solution could dial down customer verbal abuse
By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Maria Lucila Osorio Andrade, Profesor investigador, Tecnológico de Monterrey
Shasha Wang, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Protecting retail workers from abuse is a growing challenge. But a new study and a past trial suggest three little words on a badge can nudge customers to be nicer.
- Thursday, November 6, 2025