Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
As retail workers brace for the silly season, this 20c solution could dial down customer verbal abuse

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Maria Lucila Osorio Andrade, Profesor investigador, Tecnológico de Monterrey
Shasha Wang, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Protecting retail workers from abuse is a growing challenge. But a new study and a past trial suggest three little words on a badge can nudge customers to be nicer.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
