Human Rights Observatory

Federal budget: Mr. Prime Minister, child care is infrastructure too

By Gordon Cleveland, Associate Professor Emeritus, Economics, University of Toronto
Why is Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget pressing the pause button on early learning and child care?

Carney believes he is “protecting” the $10-a-day child-care program — but with its substantial shortages and unsatisfied families, staying still means going backwards.

The Conversation


© The Conversation
