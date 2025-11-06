Tolerance.ca
Journalists in Niger Arrested Under Cybercrime Law

By Human Rights Watch
Share an invitation to a state-sponsored press briefing in Niger and face jail time. That’s the reality for six Nigerien journalists who were arrested last month in the military junta’s latest assault on media freedom. Click to expand Image The journalists Omar Kane, left, Ibro Chaibou, top right, and Youssouf Seriba, bottom right. © Private On October 30, police in Niamey, Niger’s capital, arrested Moussa Kaka and Abdoul Aziz of Saraounia TV; Ibro Chaibou and Souleymane Brah from the online publication Voice of the People; Youssouf Seriba of Les Échos du Niger; and Oumarou Kané,…


