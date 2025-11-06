Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian immigration policy has become a moving target

By Omid Asayesh, Postdoctoral fellow, Sociology, University of Calgary
Canada remains one of the world’s most desired migration destinations, but shifting policies have left would-be immigrants and residents facing uncertainty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The secret life of baobabs: how bats and moths keep Africa’s giant trees alive
~ The comedy economy: Nigeria’s online video skits are making millions
~ African poetry is celebrated in a groundbreaking publishing project
~ Access to water has a long racial history in Durban: I followed the story in the city’s archives
~ How organised crime took over areas of Rio de Janeiro – and why violent police raids won’t fix the problem
~ Boys do cry: The Toronto Blue Jays challenge sport’s toxic masculinity with displays of love and emotion
~ Why Bill Gates’ climate memo is being celebrated by skeptics while frustrating scientists
~ How the US cut climate-changing emissions while its economy more than doubled
~ A brief history of congressional oversight, from Revolutionary War financing to Pam Bondi
~ Trump’s White House renovations fulfill Obama’s prediction, kind of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter