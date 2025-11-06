Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret life of baobabs: how bats and moths keep Africa’s giant trees alive

By Sarah Venter, Baobab Ecologist, University of the Witwatersrand
New research shows that baobab tree flowers have adapted to meet the needs of either bats or moths, and without these creatures, the trees will not survive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
