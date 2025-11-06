Tolerance.ca
African poetry is celebrated in a groundbreaking publishing project

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Assistant Professor, Harvard University
For 10 years, Ghanaian poet Kwame Dawes and his friend the Nigerian writer Chris Abani have sifted through piles of manuscripts looking for Africa’s new poetic talent. Since 2014, the African Poetry Book Fund has been assembling a formidable archive of writing through the New…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
