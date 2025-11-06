Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How organised crime took over areas of Rio de Janeiro – and why violent police raids won’t fix the problem

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Robert Muggah, an expert in organised crime in Brazil, explains the origins of the Commando Vermehlo, the gang targeted in a deadly raid in Rio de Janeiro in late October.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
