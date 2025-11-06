Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doha Social Summit: Businesses, civil society walk side by side for fairer futures

Civil society networks and private sector leaders crossed paths in the buzzing corridors of the Qatar National Convention Centre, a reminder that social development is not just debated in meetings rooms – it touches jobs, families and futures.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the US cut climate-changing emissions while its economy more than doubled
~ A brief history of congressional oversight, from Revolutionary War financing to Pam Bondi
~ Trump’s White House renovations fulfill Obama’s prediction, kind of
~ Why does your doctor seem so rushed and dismissive? That bedside manner may be the result of the health care system
~ How to keep dementia from robbing your loved ones of their sense of personhood – tips for caregivers
~ Brewery waste can be repurposed to make nanoparticles that can fight bacteria
~ The unraveling of workplace protections for delivery drivers: A tale of 2 workplace models
~ Chatbots don’t judge! Customers prefer robots over humans when it comes to those ’um, you know’ purchases
~ Supreme Court soon to hear a religious freedom case that’s united both sides of the church-state divide
~ Frankenstein: could an assembled body ever breathe, bleed or think? Anatomists explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter