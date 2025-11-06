The unraveling of workplace protections for delivery drivers: A tale of 2 workplace models
By Daniel Schneider, Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
David Weil, Professor, Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University; Harvard Kennedy School
American households have become dependent on Amazon.
The numbers say it all: In 2024, 83% of U.S. households received deliveries from Amazon, representing over 1 million packages delivered each day and 9 billion individual items delivered same-day or next-day every year. In remarkably short order, the company has transformed from an online bookseller into a juggernaut that has reshaped retailing. But its impact isn’t limited to how we shop.
Behind that endless stream of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 6, 2025