Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The unraveling of workplace protections for delivery drivers: A tale of 2 workplace models

By Daniel Schneider, Professor of Social Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
David Weil, Professor, Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University; Harvard Kennedy School
American households have become dependent on Amazon.

The numbers say it all: In 2024, 83% of U.S. households received deliveries from Amazon, representing over 1 million packages delivered each day and 9 billion individual items delivered same-day or next-day every year. In remarkably short order, the company has transformed from an online bookseller into a juggernaut that has reshaped retailing. But its impact isn’t limited to how we shop.

Behind that endless stream of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
