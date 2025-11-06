Frankenstein: could an assembled body ever breathe, bleed or think? Anatomists explain
By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Allison Fulford, Associate Professor, School of Anatomy
Frankenstein’s creature is coming back to life – again. As Guillermo del Toro’s new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece airs on Netflix, we provide an anatomist’s perspective of her tale of reanimation. Could an assembled body ever breathe, bleed or think?
When Shelley wrote Frankenstein in 1818, anatomy was a science on the edge of revelation and respectability. Public dissection theatres drew crowds, body snatchers supplied medical schools with illicit corpses and electricity promised…
