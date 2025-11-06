Tolerance.ca
Why Jim Henson should be recognised as one of the foremost creators of fairytales on screen

By Andrea Wright, Senior Lecturer in Teaching and Learning Development, Edge Hill University
In March 1955, an 18-year-old Jim Henson built a puppet from his mother’s old coat, a pair of blue jeans and some ping pong balls. The lizard-like creation first appeared on Afternoon, a television series on Washington D.C.’s WRC-TV, but became a regular on the five-minute Sam and Friends puppet sketch comedy show from May 1955. Over 70 years, the creature evolved into Kermit. The bright green frog now is a cultural icon.

To mark 70 years of The Jim Henson…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
