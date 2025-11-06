Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Pastor Supporting People in Poverty Faces Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pastor Gábor Iványi of the Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship speaks with National Tax and Customs officials during an armed raid on his church’s center in Budapest, Hungary on February 21, 2022.  © 2022 Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship Instead of supporting those who fill the gaps left by Hungary’s crumbling public services and social security system, the government is prosecuting them. On November 3, prosecutors charged Pastor Gábor Iványi, who has long defended the rights of people living in poverty, with “group-committed violence against an official person”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Agriculture in Brazil: how land-use choices affect biodiversity and the global climate
~ Grattan on Friday: November 11 1975 – watching history being made, from the best seats in the house
~ Could pain medication be causing your headaches?
~ As the Paris climate agreement turns ten, it’s showing its age
~ Making RE part of the national curriculum will promote tolerance – but only if it’s taught in the right way
~ The world is preparing to rebuild Gaza but few are ready for the climate cost
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers in Mecca Arrested for Demanding Unpaid Wages
~ Türkiye: Justice Reforms Central to Fair, Durable Peace
~ India’s top court moves to regulate comedians and influencers’ speech
~ Europe: Existing barriers to abortion access compounded by alarming attempts to roll back reproductive rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter