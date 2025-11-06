Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Agriculture in Brazil: how land-use choices affect biodiversity and the global climate

By Thomas M. R. Gérard, PhD candidate, Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development, Utrecht University
Floor van der Hilst, Associate Professor, Energy and Resources Group, Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development, Utrecht University
Judith A. Verstegen, Associate Professor, Department of Human Geography and Spatial Planning, Utrecht University
The choices made in Brazil, where the COP30 UN climate conference takes place this month, have consequences for the entire planet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: November 11 1975 – watching history being made, from the best seats in the house
~ Could pain medication be causing your headaches?
~ As the Paris climate agreement turns ten, it’s showing its age
~ Making RE part of the national curriculum will promote tolerance – but only if it’s taught in the right way
~ The world is preparing to rebuild Gaza but few are ready for the climate cost
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers in Mecca Arrested for Demanding Unpaid Wages
~ Türkiye: Justice Reforms Central to Fair, Durable Peace
~ India’s top court moves to regulate comedians and influencers’ speech
~ Europe: Existing barriers to abortion access compounded by alarming attempts to roll back reproductive rights
~ Tunisia: Rampant violations against refugees and migrants expose EU’s complicity risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter