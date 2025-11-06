Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Making RE part of the national curriculum will promote tolerance – but only if it’s taught in the right way

By Daniel Moulin, Associate Professor in Philosophy and World Religions, University of Cambridge
An independent review of the national curriculum in England, commissioned by the government, has published its final report. One of the key recommendations is to work towards the addition of religious education (RE) to the curriculum. This would mean RE would have the same status as other humanities subjects for the first time.

The review recommends the creation of a “task and finish group” to devise a religious education curriculum. This would then potentially become part of the national curriculum.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
