Türkiye: Justice Reforms Central to Fair, Durable Peace

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Turkiye’s parliament established the cross-party National Solidarity, Sisterhood/Brotherhood and Democracy Commission in August 2025.  © 2025 TBMM HRW TLSP ICJ Parliamentary Commission Briefing 05112025_1.pdf (Istanbul, November 6, 2025) – A cross-party parliamentary commission in Türkiye should use its mandate to recommend concrete legal and institutional reforms that protect human rights, justice, and the rule of law for Kurds and all other communities in the country, Human Rights Watch, the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project, and the…


