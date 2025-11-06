Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Existing barriers to abortion access compounded by alarming attempts to roll back reproductive rights

By Amnesty International
European governments must act to ensure equal and universal access to abortion care in the face of ongoing restrictions and intensifying efforts to further limit access to abortion across the region, said Amnesty International in a report published today.  When rights aren't real for all: The struggle for abortion access in Europe reveals how – despite hard won progress – harmful and dangerous


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
