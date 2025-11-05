Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even in a simple game, our brains keep score – and those scores shape every choice we make

By Denise Moerel, Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Manuel Varlet, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Tijl Grootswagers, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
There’s an optimal strategy for winning multiple rounds of rock, paper, scissors: be as random and unpredictable as possible. Don’t pay attention to what happened in the last round.

However, that’s easier said than done.

To find out how brains make decisions in a competitive setting, we asked people to play 15,000 games of rock, paper, scissors while recording their brain activity.

Our results, now published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, found that those who were influenced by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI can help the government spend billions better. But humans have to be in charge
~ We studied 217 tropical cyclones globally to see how people died. Our findings might surprise you
~ Young people are increasingly being killed or injured on e-bikes. It’s time for governments to act
~ US: Millions Face Soaring Health Costs as Subsidies Expire
~ Cambodia: Border Conflict Critics Arrested
~ Sudan crisis: UN agencies race to aid civilians as violence engulfs El Fasher
~ Taking prescription opioids for too long can be harmful. Here’s how to cut back and stop
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter