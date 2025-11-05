Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Millions Face Soaring Health Costs as Subsidies Expire

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign on the House steps of the US Capitol on September 30, 2025. © 2025 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Photo (November 5, 2025) – The US Congress’ failure to extend public subsidies for private health insurance threatens the right to health and financial security of millions of people, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam America said today. As open enrollment for private health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) government-operated marketplaces began on November 1, 2025, millions of households will no longer be able to afford health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
