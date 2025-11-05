Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Border Conflict Critics Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children watch news reports about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, in Sisaket province in northeastern Thailand, July 27, 2025. © 2025 loy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities have arbitrarily arrested and charged at least 16 people for expressing their views on social media about the Thai-Cambodia border conflict in July and August 2025, Human Rights Watch said today.The authorities charged most of those arrested with incitement under articles 494 and 495 of Cambodia’s Criminal Code, which carries up to 2 years…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
