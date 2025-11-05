Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking prescription opioids for too long can be harmful. Here’s how to cut back and stop

By Aili Langford, Pharmacist, Lecturer, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Sydney Pharmacy School, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Christine Lin, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
When the risks of taking prescribed opioids outweigh the benefits, it’s time to reduce your dose or stop. New research shows how to do this safely.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan crisis: UN agencies race to aid civilians as violence engulfs El Fasher
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
~ Children’s books feature tidy nuclear families – but the animal kingdom tells a different story
~ Booker prize 2025: the six shortlisted books, reviewed by experts
~ Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions
~ Vaping might seem safer than smoking but your heart could tell a different story
~ Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs
~ How to cook the perfect pasta – we used particle accelerators and reactors to discover the key
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter