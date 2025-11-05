Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions

By Paul Tobin, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Stacy D VanDeveer, Professor of Global Governance & Human Security, UMass Boston
This year’s UN climate summit (Cop30) in Belém, Brazil, begins with a familiar dilemma: how can we tackle a highly political, long-term problem that involves every country of the world?

Governments, experts and activists have been trying to address climate change since the early 1990s, yet global greenhouse gas emissions remain at record levels.

Emissions growth may be slowing, but even pro-climate action strategies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
~ Children’s books feature tidy nuclear families – but the animal kingdom tells a different story
~ Booker prize 2025: the six shortlisted books, reviewed by experts
~ Vaping might seem safer than smoking but your heart could tell a different story
~ Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs
~ How to cook the perfect pasta – we used particle accelerators and reactors to discover the key
~ Rural Devon cuisine has a rich history – from the origins of cream teas to squab pie
~ What if the path to ending fossil fuels looked like the fight to end slavery?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter