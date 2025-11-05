Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions
By Paul Tobin, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Stacy D VanDeveer, Professor of Global Governance & Human Security, UMass Boston
This year’s UN climate summit (Cop30) in Belém, Brazil, begins with a familiar dilemma: how can we tackle a highly political, long-term problem that involves every country of the world?
Governments, experts and activists have been trying to address climate change since the early 1990s, yet global greenhouse gas emissions remain at record levels.
Emissions growth may be slowing, but even pro-climate action strategies…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 5, 2025