Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs

By Luis Angeles, Professor of Economics, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Tariffs on imports have been at the heart of Donald Trump’s economic policy since the start of his second term in the White House. And while the president believes that tariffs will be beneficial to the US economy, many eminent economists disagree. Here are three reasons why.

The first reason is that a US trade deficit should not necessarily be seen as a negative economic outcome. Trump certainly thinks it is. As he reportedly…The Conversation


Read complete article

