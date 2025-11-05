Tolerance.ca
How Zohran Mamdani’s ‘talent for listening’ spurred him to victory in the New York mayoral election

By Daniel Hutton Ferris, Lecturer in Political Theory and Philosophy, Newcastle University
Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected as New York City’s mayor. He became the first New York mayoral candidate to win more than 1 million votes since 1969, and looks set to secure over 50% of the total vote.

With almost all of the votes counted, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo seems to have been backed by 41.6% of voters. Republican Curtis Sliwa has secured just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
