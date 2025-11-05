Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England’s plans to get more young people working or studying don’t go far enough – employment expert

By Peter Urwin, Director, Centre for Employment Research, University of Westminster
The number of 16 to 24-year-olds in England who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) currently stands at nearly one million.

In a recent document of proposed policy, the government has set out a range of initiatives to help them. These include new qualifications designed for young people who achieve grade two or below in maths and English GCSEs, and guaranteed access to education, training or work.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
~ Children’s books feature tidy nuclear families – but the animal kingdom tells a different story
~ Booker prize 2025: the six shortlisted books, reviewed by experts
~ Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions
~ Vaping might seem safer than smoking but your heart could tell a different story
~ Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs
~ How to cook the perfect pasta – we used particle accelerators and reactors to discover the key
~ Rural Devon cuisine has a rich history – from the origins of cream teas to squab pie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter