Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada must transform its long-term care system

By Denise Suzanne Cloutier, Professor, Health Geography and Social Gerontology, University of Victoria
The long-term care system is under pressure — both from an aging population and from a workforce in crisis. More humane, sustainable models of care are critical.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
~ Children’s books feature tidy nuclear families – but the animal kingdom tells a different story
~ Booker prize 2025: the six shortlisted books, reviewed by experts
~ Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions
~ Vaping might seem safer than smoking but your heart could tell a different story
~ Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs
~ How to cook the perfect pasta – we used particle accelerators and reactors to discover the key
~ Rural Devon cuisine has a rich history – from the origins of cream teas to squab pie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter