Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the plastics industry shifted responsibility for recycling onto you, the consumer

By Jonathan Baker, Senior lecturer in Strategy, University of Adelaide
Only 9% of plastics ever made have been recycled. Clever industry campaigns have shifted the costs of their own waste onto consumers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not just dreams, but rights: Social justice in focus at Doha summit
~ Canadian universities must do more to ensure their branded clothing isn’t made in sweatshops
~ Hidradenitis suppurativa: the painful skin condition that can hide in plain sight
~ Children’s books feature tidy nuclear families – but the animal kingdom tells a different story
~ Booker prize 2025: the six shortlisted books, reviewed by experts
~ Why even pro-climate action organisations may pull in different directions
~ Vaping might seem safer than smoking but your heart could tell a different story
~ Three reasons why so many economists disagree with Donald Trump’s tariffs
~ How to cook the perfect pasta – we used particle accelerators and reactors to discover the key
~ Rural Devon cuisine has a rich history – from the origins of cream teas to squab pie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter