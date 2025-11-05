Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peanut allergies have dropped dramatically in the US. Is that likely to happen in Australia?

By Jennifer Koplin, Evidence and Translation Lead, National Allergy Centre of Excellence; Chief Investigator, Centre of Food Allergy Research; Associate Professor and Group Leader, Childhood Allergy & Epidemiology Group, Child Health Research Centre, The University of Queensland
Desalegn Markos Shifti, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Rachel Peters, Team Leader / Principal Research Fellow, Population Allergy Research Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
A US study found peanut allergy diagnoses decreased 43% in the years after guidelines changed to recommend introducing these foods early in babies’ diets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
