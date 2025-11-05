Peanut allergies have dropped dramatically in the US. Is that likely to happen in Australia?
By Jennifer Koplin, Evidence and Translation Lead, National Allergy Centre of Excellence; Chief Investigator, Centre of Food Allergy Research; Associate Professor and Group Leader, Childhood Allergy & Epidemiology Group, Child Health Research Centre, The University of Queensland
Desalegn Markos Shifti, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Rachel Peters, Team Leader / Principal Research Fellow, Population Allergy Research Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
A US study found peanut allergy diagnoses decreased 43% in the years after guidelines changed to recommend introducing these foods early in babies’ diets.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 5, 2025