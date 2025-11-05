Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zohran Mamdani’s transformative child care plan builds on a history of NYC social innovations

By Simon Black, Associate Professor of Labour Studies, Brock University
Mamdani’s child care plans could set an example for other policymakers to follow, as Democratic and Republican voters say child care costs are a major problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians must be protected amid escalating RSF attacks in Kordofan region
~ Mind over machine: UN urges ethical guardrails for brain tech revolution
~ The beauty backfire effect: Being too attractive can hurt fitness influencers, new research shows
~ Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Muslims: How both remix what it means to be Boricua
~ Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information
~ HIV knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s new strategy leave Americans vulnerable – an HIV-prevention expert explains
~ Customers can become more loyal if their banks solve fraud cases, researchers find
~ Is there a Christian genocide in Nigeria? Evidence shows all faiths are under attack by terrorists
~ Sex for money: South African study reveals the harm that ‘blessers’ can do to young women
~ Can South Africa’s social grants help people make a better life? Research offers hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter