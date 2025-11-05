Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s new strategy leave Americans vulnerable – an HIV-prevention expert explains

By Robin Lin Miller, Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Protecting public health abroad benefits Americans.

In a globalized world, diseases and their social and economic impacts do not stay within national boundaries. Increased rates of untreated HIV in any part of the world increase the risk of transmission for U.S. citizens.

Changes made in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term to address the global HIV epidemic, however, may not keep Americans safe.

In September 2025, the U.S. Department of State announced its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians must be protected amid escalating RSF attacks in Kordofan region
~ Mind over machine: UN urges ethical guardrails for brain tech revolution
~ Zohran Mamdani’s transformative child care plan builds on a history of NYC social innovations
~ The beauty backfire effect: Being too attractive can hurt fitness influencers, new research shows
~ Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Muslims: How both remix what it means to be Boricua
~ Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information
~ Customers can become more loyal if their banks solve fraud cases, researchers find
~ Is there a Christian genocide in Nigeria? Evidence shows all faiths are under attack by terrorists
~ Sex for money: South African study reveals the harm that ‘blessers’ can do to young women
~ Can South Africa’s social grants help people make a better life? Research offers hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter