Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is there a Christian genocide in Nigeria? Evidence shows all faiths are under attack by terrorists

By Olayinka Ajala, Associate professor in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Despite the number of fatalities from terrorism in Nigeria, it is difficult to delineate the killings based on religious affiliations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians must be protected amid escalating RSF attacks in Kordofan region
~ Mind over machine: UN urges ethical guardrails for brain tech revolution
~ Zohran Mamdani’s transformative child care plan builds on a history of NYC social innovations
~ The beauty backfire effect: Being too attractive can hurt fitness influencers, new research shows
~ Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Muslims: How both remix what it means to be Boricua
~ Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information
~ HIV knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s new strategy leave Americans vulnerable – an HIV-prevention expert explains
~ Customers can become more loyal if their banks solve fraud cases, researchers find
~ Sex for money: South African study reveals the harm that ‘blessers’ can do to young women
~ Can South Africa’s social grants help people make a better life? Research offers hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter