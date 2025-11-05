Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex for money: South African study reveals the harm that ‘blessers’ can do to young women

By Gavin George, Programe Leader, Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD), University of KwaZulu-Natal
A “blesser” is typically an older, relatively wealthier man who provides a younger woman with money, gifts, school fees or lifestyle access in exchange for a relationship that includes sex. Similar arrangements exist around the world, often called “sugar-daddy” relationships, but the South African version is closely tied to extreme inequality, youth unemployment, and a culture in which conspicuous consumption carries strong social currency. As a result, “blesser” has become a mainstream, even aspirational term among some young…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians must be protected amid escalating RSF attacks in Kordofan region
~ Mind over machine: UN urges ethical guardrails for brain tech revolution
~ Zohran Mamdani’s transformative child care plan builds on a history of NYC social innovations
~ The beauty backfire effect: Being too attractive can hurt fitness influencers, new research shows
~ Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Muslims: How both remix what it means to be Boricua
~ Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information
~ HIV knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s new strategy leave Americans vulnerable – an HIV-prevention expert explains
~ Customers can become more loyal if their banks solve fraud cases, researchers find
~ Is there a Christian genocide in Nigeria? Evidence shows all faiths are under attack by terrorists
~ Can South Africa’s social grants help people make a better life? Research offers hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter