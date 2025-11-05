Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Housing asylum seekers in military barracks will be hugely expensive – and politically costly

By Melanie Griffiths, Associate Professor, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham
In an effort to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, the UK government has announced that 900 people will be moved to military sites. Though this is a small fraction of the 32,000 currently housed in hotels, the Home Office hopes that up to 10,000 people might soon be accommodated in ex-military sites.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians must be protected amid escalating RSF attacks in Kordofan region
~ Mind over machine: UN urges ethical guardrails for brain tech revolution
~ Zohran Mamdani’s transformative child care plan builds on a history of NYC social innovations
~ The beauty backfire effect: Being too attractive can hurt fitness influencers, new research shows
~ Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Muslims: How both remix what it means to be Boricua
~ Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information
~ HIV knows no borders, and the Trump administration’s new strategy leave Americans vulnerable – an HIV-prevention expert explains
~ Customers can become more loyal if their banks solve fraud cases, researchers find
~ Is there a Christian genocide in Nigeria? Evidence shows all faiths are under attack by terrorists
~ Sex for money: South African study reveals the harm that ‘blessers’ can do to young women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter