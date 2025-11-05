Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From nerve-racking to welcome: How mindfulness helps people engage with feedback to improve

By Erin Isings, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Information & Media Studies, Western University
Cecilia S. Dong, Assistant Professor, Department of Dentistry, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University
Christine E. Bell, Assistant Professor - Teaching Scholar In Physiology and Pharmacology, Western University
Whether you’re walking into a performance appraisal or anticipating a grade, recognizing that feedback is valuable is the first step towards growth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
