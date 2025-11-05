Tolerance.ca
France: Dysfunctional and discriminatory residence permit system violates racialized migrant workers’ rights

By Amnesty International
New research from Amnesty International exposes how France’s residence permit system for migrant workers is trapping racialized people in administrative limbo and leaving them vulnerable to labour exploitation, homelessness and poverty. The short-term residence permits system, which allow workers to stay in France for up to 4 years in theory, often less in practice, creates […] The post France: Dysfunctional and discriminatory residence permit system violates racialized migrant workers’ rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


